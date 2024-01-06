New Year's Eve Blaze Claims Everything Including Pets From Tabernacle Family

The fire at the Chilkotowsky home in Tabernacle started on Dec. 30 and continued burning into Dec. 31, according to the Tabernacle Fire Department.

Crews arrived on Quint 4314 and completed interior operations, fire officials said on Facebook. "With the assistance of multiple neighboring agencies we were able to keep a majority of the fire damage to the room of origin," firefighters said.

Tabernacle firefighters were then called to help put out another major house fire in Shamong Township, they said.

The George, Julie, Kklaire, and Brad Chilkotowsky escaped the fire but their home was heavily damaged, Blake Mitnick of Cherry Hill said on the GoFundMe.

"To start, I would like to thank God that everyone in the family is safe, healthy and that they were not harmed from this awful house fire," Mitnick said. "They have lost all of their possessions as well, including animals that were never found."

"If you know this family or anyone in this family, you would know that they are one of the most hard-working families that you would ever meet."

