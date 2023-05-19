Neighbors Support Military Family After 6-Alarm Blaze Deems Burlington County Home 'Total Loss'

Bob and Kim Dotson purchased their home in December 2020 on assignment to Joint Base MDL, according to a GoFundMe launched by neighbors.

The Dotsons — as well as their two young daughters — “suffered a devastating and life-altering event” on Monday, May 15 as a fire that would soon grow into a massive six-alarm blaze ignited as Bob was asleep.

“While Kim was coming home from work, Bob awoke on the couch to their family home on fire,” reads the campaign. “Within minutes of safely evacuating his 2 daughters and their dog to the edge of the driveway and kicking in doors to hope their family cat could escape, the 6 alarm fire had completely engulfed everything as dozens of first responders fought valiantly to extinguish the flame.”

While the military base is providing temporary housing, the Dotson’s home was deemed a “total loss,” requiring them to rebuild nearly every facet of their lives.

The family is also active within the Chatsworth community; Bob is a Master Sargeant and Kim is an Air Force Captain, the campaign says. Meanwhile, their daughters attend third and sixth grade in the Chatsworth School District.

More than $8,300 had been raised to help the family rebuild as of Friday, May 19.

“The family is at a complete and total loss of everything,” reads the campaign. After spending time with the family this morning, the Dotsons are humbled by the outpour of support from our tight-knit community and all proceeds from this GoFundMe will be directly sent to the Dotson family to help them get back on their feet.”

“… it was really heartbreaking to watch,” a supporter wrote on social media. “The entire house is gone, burned to the ground, along with everything in it.”

Click here to view/donate to the ‘Dotson Family Fire (Chatsworth NJ)’ campaign on GoFundMe.

