Mount Holly Bank Worker Stole $1M From Customer, Used Money To Fund Business Ventures: Cops

Agha Hasan, 41, of Bordentown, is facing a litany of charges including theft by deception and tax evasion stemming from the $998,188 in stolen money, dating back to 2018, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said.

The investigation began last year after fraud investigators for Santander Bank contacted police about questionable transactions conducted and overseen by Hasan, who had recently been terminated from his position at the Mount Holly branch office, Bradshaw said.

An investigation found that Hasan, who had been employed by the bank since 2014, befriended the customer and gained his trust by offering to help with bill paying, according to Bradshaw.

As the relationship with the customer progressed, Hasan began to visit their house and obtain blank checks that the customer had signed, the prosecutor said. Hasan also the customer approve wire transfers, and used the customer’s account to make significant cash withdrawals and disbursements, police said.

The illegal transactions — conducted by Hasan utilizing the customer’s funds — went toward personal expenses and business ventures in which he had an interest, including the management and operation of gas stations, car washes and convenience markets, Bradshaw said.

The money was also used to broker and finance real estate transactions, as well as to operate a consulting business, Delval Consultants, LLC, according to Bradshaw.

Hasan has been charged with theft by deception, misapplication of entrusted property, failure to file New Jersey tax returns, failure to pay income tax, and filing false returns.

The investigation was conducted by the BCPO Financial Crimes Unit, the New Jersey Department of Treasury - specifically, the Division of Taxation’s Office of Criminal Investigation, and the City of Burlington Police Department. The lead investigator is BCPO Detective Ian Boltz.

Hasan will be prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Andrew R. McDonnell, supervisor of the BCPO Financial Crimes Unit.

