Motorist, 35, Killed In 4-Vehicle Crash On Route 206: Njsp

Based on a preliminary investigation Rafael Colin Salinas, of Tabernacle Township, was operating a Nissan Titan south on Route 206, according to New Jersey State Police.

The crash occurred at about 9 a.m. Monday, June 26.

Salinas stopped to make a left turn onto a property, State Police said.

A Freightliner M2 was being operated behind the Nissan Titan. In the area of milepost 15.4 the Freightliner struck the rear of the Nissan forcing the Nissan into the northbound lane.

A Kentworth W90 was traveling north on Route 206 struck the Nissan head-on causing the Nissan to go back to the southbound lanes.

A Hino truck traveling south on Route 206 struck the rear of the Nissan.

As a result of the crash, Salinas sustained fatal injuries, State Police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.