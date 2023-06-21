A Few Clouds 66°

SHARE

Motorcyclist, 24, Killed In South Jersey Crash: State Police

A 24-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a Burlington County collision, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police via Facebook
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

The crash occurred at 4:54 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20 when the 70-year-old driver of a Honda CRV made a left turn at the intersection of Route 206 and County Road 670 in Springfield Township, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan

The southbound Yamaha motorcycle collided with the Honda in the intersection, he said.

The motorcyclist's name had not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The Honda driver was treated for minor injuries, Marchan said.

to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE