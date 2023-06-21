Motorcyclist, 24, Killed In South Jersey Crash: State Police

The crash occurred at 4:54 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20 when the 70-year-old driver of a Honda CRV made a left turn at the intersection of Route 206 and County Road 670 in Springfield Township, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan

The southbound Yamaha motorcycle collided with the Honda in the intersection, he said.

The motorcyclist's name had not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The Honda driver was treated for minor injuries, Marchan said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.