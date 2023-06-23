Michael O'Connell Of Mount Laurel, 20: 'He Made Mullets And Penny Loafers Look Good'

Those who knew him were remembering him for his contagious laughter and kindness.

"His passing is a profound and tremendous loss for those who knew him," his obituary said. "His smile could light up a room and his laughter was contagious. He made mullets and penny loafers look good."

His friends organized a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.

Michael is survived by his parents, Mike and Kim (DiFonzo); a brother, Ryan; and his grandparents, Edna and Mike O’Connell, and Sandy and Jerry Reardon and GG.

Calling hours are Monday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to noon at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 42 West Main Street in Moorestown followed by a Funeral Mass at noon.

Burial is private.

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe and here for more obituary details.

