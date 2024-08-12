Man Sextorted Burlington County Boy He Met In Online Gaming Chatroom: Prosecutors

Sebastian Romero, 27, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 2, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw said in a news release. The investigation started after the boy's family contacted the Cinnaminson Township Police Department in July.

Investigators said Romero met the boy online through an online gaming platform's chatroom and knew the boy was underage. He got personal information about the boy before offering to pay him with electronic gift cards in exchange for nude pictures and videos.

Investigators also said Romero arranged to meet the boy for a sexual encounter. Romero made threats against the victim's family after he didn't show up for their meeting.

Romero was arrested after police executed a search warrant at his home. Several electronic devices were among the evidence seized.

Romero was charged with first-degree production of child sexual abuse material, second-degree impairing/debauching the morals of a child, second-degree luring, second-degree aggravated sexual extortion, third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material, and third-degree obscenity to a minor.

A judge denied Romero's release from Burlington County Jail during a detention hearing on Friday, Aug. 9. Bradshaw also said the case will be presented to a grand jury for a possible indictment.

Homeland Security Investigations, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office, and the Franklin Township (Somerset County) Police Department also helped in the investigation.

