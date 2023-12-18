Man Filed False Police Report: Evesham PD

On Aug. 3, Evesham Police Officers responded to the first block of Lakeside Drive for a 911 service call.

James Newhouse of Marlton reported that an officer physically assaulted him, while on scene for the 911 service. Newhouse alleged the assault caused him physical injury, Evesham police said.

An internal affairs investigation commenced, which included a comprehensive review of all police body worn cameras, interviews with available witnesses and a review of all investigative reports. The investigation found that Newhouse falsely reported this claim. Body worn cameras, worn by Evesham Officers, captured the entirety of the contact with Newhouse, including the specific timeframe in which Newhouse reported that an Evesham Police Officer physically assaulted him.

At no time did an Evesham Police Officer assault Newhouse, as he alleged in the Internal Affairs complaint he filed with the Evesham Police Department, police said..

On Nov. 30, Newhouse was charged with filing a false police report, on a summons.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.