Man Caught Masturbating In Front Of Teenagers At Maple Shade Dog Park: Police

Brian J. Miller was charged with lewdness and child endangerment, Maple Shade police said.

Police were dispatched to the Collins Lane Dog Park at 57 Collins Lane in Maple Shade on Tuesday, July 30, at 6:25 p.m.

Police were told that a man was standing along a footpath within view of two teenagers. The man "had his pants pulled down exposing his intimate parts and was performing a sex act upon himself," Maple Shade police said in a press statement. "He motioned to one of the juveniles to keep quiet using a hand gesture."

The teenagers tried to leave and the man followed them, police said.

When the teenagers moved to a gazebo area, the man "started to pleasure himself again," police said.

Miller was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, police said.

If anyone else has information, you are asked to call Maple Shade Police at 856-234-8300.

