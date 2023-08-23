Man Arrested In Evesham Arson Fire

Charges are pending in a second suspicious house fire, they said.

Colin J. DeLuca, 30, of Little Egg Harbor was charged on Wednesday, Aug. 23 with aggravated arson, Evesham police said.

On Sunday, Aug. 20, patrol officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Aspen Court for the report of a residential fire. Police and Evesham Fire Personnel arrived and found that the dwelling was fully engulfed in fire. The Evesham Fire Department extinguished the fire, however the dwelling was deemed a complete loss, and neighboring homes also sustained damage.

On Monday, Aug. 21, patrol officers responded to the 100 block of Empress Street for the report of another residential fire, in the same vicinity as the first fire. Prior to police and Evesham Fire personnel's arrival, the homeowner was able to extinguish the flames. Minor damage to the residence was sustained.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the Evesham Investigative Bureau, Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and Evesham Fire Department, determined that the fires were suspicious in nature.

During the investigation, on Aug. 23, a suspect was located by patrol officers, in the vicinity of the fires, during overnight hours. He was subsequently detained.

After an extensive investigation, probable cause was found to arrest and charge DeLuca with starting the fire on Empress Street, police said. Further investigation is being conducted regarding the Aspen Court fire, and additional charges are expected, police said.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the confidential tip line at 856-983-4699 or email mahand@eveshampd.org, Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.

