Loved Ones Mourn Maple Shade Land Rover Driver, 26, Killed In I-295 Crash

Nicholas Schroeder, of Maple Shade, was heading south when his Land Rover ran off the road to the left, struck a metal guardrail, got back on the roadway and struck a GMC SUV also heading south around 12:35 p.m. at milepost 44.4 in Westampton, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan told Daily Voice.

"We tragically lost a beautiful soul," writes Cheryl Davis of Maple Shade, the GoFundMe's organizer.

"Nicholas Ryan Schroeder was an amazing son, brother, uncle, nephew, grandson, friend and so much more. He was the person who would light the room whenever he walked in and had a shining personality."

Nicholas was a huge sports fanatic and loved Phillies teams, she said.

"This was a sudden accident and we want to give him the proper burial he deserves," Davis wrote.

