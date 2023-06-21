Lightning Strikes Caused Pair Of South Jersey Wildfires: Forest Fire Officials Say

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service reached that conclusion in the Flatiron Wildfire, which burned over 210 acres in Medford, and the Acorn Hill Wildfire, which was contained Tuesday, June 20 after it destroyed 246 acres of the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest.

“Lightning-caused wildfires are uncommon in New Jersey and represent 1% of all wildfire starts in the Garden State,” the Forest Fire Service said.

Lightning-caused wildfires don’t always start immediately and can burn inside a tree for several days before escaping into the surrounding vegetation, fire officials said.

It is called a "holdover fire" and is what led to the Acorn Hill Wildfire after a storm hit Woodland Township on June 16, fire officials said.

Lightning ignited the Flatiron Wildfire when a storm hit Medford Township on June 3.

