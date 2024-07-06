Mostly Cloudy 82°

Land Rover SUV Driver, 26, Of Maple Shade, Killed In Wild Crash On I-295: State Police

A 26-year-old man died after crashing his SUV on I-295 Friday, July 5, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: NJSP
by Jon Craig & Cecilia Levine

Nicholas Schroeder was heading south in a Land Rover when he ran off the road to the left, struck a metal guardrail, got back on the roadway and struck a GMC SUV also heading south around 12:35 p.m. in Westampton at milepost 44.4, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan said.

Schroeder, of Maple Shade, ran off the road to the right, struck several trees and overturned, according to Marchan. Schroeder died as a result of the crash while the GMC driver was not injured, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

