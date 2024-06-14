Born in Lakewood, Joseph was a 2008 graduate of Pemberton Township High School.

He worked as a forklift driver for Home Depot, and was active in many sports for Pemberton Township, his obituary said.

An avid San Francisco 49ers and New York Yankees fan, Joe enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends, especially playing with his son Liam, his obit said.

Click here to read Joseph Thomas Schaefer's complete obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.