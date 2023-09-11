2 Horses Dead When Trailer Detaches On Evesham Roadway

On Sunday, Sept. 10, at approximately 10:30 a.m., traffic and patrol units responded to the 100 block of Hopewell Road in Evesham for the report of a one-vehicle, motor vehicle collision involving a tow behind horse trailer, Evesham police said.

A horse trailer that contained two horses detached from the vehicle towing it, and subsequently left the roadway and struck a tree, police said. The collision resulted in both horses' deaths inside the trailer. No one in the vehicle was injured.

The collision resulted in a portion of Hopewell Road being shut down for a period of time. Members of the Evesham Police Traffic Bureau are investigating the cause of the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, confidential tip line 856-983-4699 / email schwartzt@eveshampd.org, Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411

