Homeless Man Pleads Guilty To Sexually Assaulting Elderly Woman At Knifepoint In South Jersey

Shawn Midgette, who at the time of his arrest in July 2020 was known to stay in the Willingboro area, also pleaded guilty to a weapons offense, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.

An investigation began July 24, 2020, after an elderly woman was sexually assaulted in her vehicle by a man who asked her for a ride as she exited a pharmacy in the 100 block of Springside Road in Westampton. The assailant forced her to drive to the Garfield East section of Willingboro, where he assaulted her and took cash from her purse before fleeing on foot, Bradshaw said.

The next day, Mount Holly police were contacted by a homeless woman who said she was threatened with a knife in Monroe Park. The victim was acquainted with Midgette, who was taken into custody two days later by Willingboro police at the McDonald’s restaurant on Beverly Rancocas Road.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.