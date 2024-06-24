The fire broke out at about 4 p.m. on June 16 on the 1800 block of Sagemore Drive in Evesham.

Evesham Patrol Officer Kevin Long was the first on the scene, shortly followed by the Evesham Fire Department.

Long discovered that a resident was trapped inside the burning home, Police Chief Walt Miller said in a press statement.

"Without hesitation and under extreme hazardous conditions, Officer Long entered the home, navigating through almost zero visibility to affect a rescue of the trapped resident," Miller said.

Two occupants were transported to area hospitals with what was determined to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Long suffered smoke inhalation and was transported to the hospital for further evaluation and released shortly after that.

Evesham Fire-Rescue Quint 2235 arrived within six minutes of being dispatched to smoke showing from the apartment's front door. Their quick actions allowed for the fire to be contained to the kitchen and prevented further damage to the five adjoining apartments, Miller said. Those families were permitted to return to these units after the incident.

"The coordinated efforts by the Evesham Police and Fire Departments underscore their commitment to public safety and the well-being of the Evesham community," Miller said in the statement. "Their bravery and quick action in the face of danger saved a life and minimized damage, reflecting the highest standards of public service."

The fire is under investigation by the Evesham Fire Marshal’s Office and Evesham Police Department.

