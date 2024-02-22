A grand jury issued an indictment against 24-year-old Ayron Taylor of Moorestown on 96 counts, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw announced on Tuesday, Feb. 22. He was charged in 2022 and investigators said he illegally accessed more than 5,000 student email accounts from Rowan College at Burlington County.

Taylor was indicted on Thursday, Feb. 15. He was charged with 54 counts of elements of computer theft, 21 counts of endangering the welfare of a child, including distribution of child pornography, 19 counts of invasion of privacy, two counts of attempted elements of computer theft, and official misconduct.

The investigation began in September 2022 after one woman reported to Evesham Township police that her Snapchat and Facebook accounts were hacked by an unknown person. The hacker sent nude photos she took of herself to her Snapchat contacts, messaged them to her Facebook friends, and posted them publicly on her Facebook account.

Prosecutors said Taylor accessed the women's social media accounts without their permission and sent the nude pictures to people on their contact lists several times. He was charged with distributing child pornography since some of the photos were taken when the women were under 18.

Taylor was not accused of using any Mount Laurel Police Department equipment to hack into the women's accounts. While prosecutors said Taylor only used his personal electronics, he was charged with official misconduct because some of the accused hacks were while he was on duty.

Taylor became a full-time Mount Laurel police officer in October 2021 and he was immediately suspended when he was charged. He resigned once the department tried to fire him.

Taylor was scheduled for an arraignment on Monday, Mar. 11.

