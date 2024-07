At about 5 p.m., New Jersey State Police troopers responded to a report of a personal watercraft stuck on a sandbar near Hawk Island in Delanco Township, according to Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron, a NJSP spokesman.

The craft was dislodged from the sandbar and escorted to a marina, Lebron said.

No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation, and no additional information is available, he said.

