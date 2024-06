The fire broke out after midnight at Tommy's Palletts, a full-service wooden pallet supply company.

According to 6abc, the fire broke out at 9 p.m. Monday, June 3, and raged until firefighters were able to maintain it around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 4.

An investigation into the fire was expected to happen on Tuesday, the outlet said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.