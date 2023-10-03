Fast-Casual Mediterranean Chain Signs Lease In Delran: 'Rooted In Tradition'

Fast-casual Mediterranean chain Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh at Hartford Corners in Delran has signed a lease for 1,700 square feet of space at Hartford Corners in Delran, according to Levin Management Corp.

The restaurant is aiming for an opening in late January or early February 2024, a spokeswoman said.

Believing that "simple tastes better," Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh offers nutrient-rich menu items that can be customized to a guest’s liking and dietary needs, including vegan and gluten-free.

The menu features stuffed pitas, laffas, traditional gyros, bowls, plates and salads.

"We stick to the food standards developed long ago in the Mediterranean. By using old family recipes and unaltered ingredients, our meals stand out in a pure, authentic fashion," the restaurant says on its website.

The 215,000-square-foot, grocery-anchored retail property is located at the intersection of Route 130 and Hartford Road.

