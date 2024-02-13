Evesham Man Sentenced In Stabbing Deaths Of Friend, His Dog

Donovan G. Hollingsworth was found guilty of first-degree murder, cruelty to animals and other charges in August 2023, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.

A judge ruled on Friday, Feb. 9 that Hollingsworth must serve 30 years in prison with no parole eligibility for the murder, then serve an additional four years for killing the dog.

An investigation began the morning of Feb. 5, 2022, when officers from the Evesham Township Police Department were called to the Olympus Apartments on Baker Boulevard for a report of a possible dog attack on a resident. When officers arrived, they discovered Thomas Pierson III, 26, of Evesham, deceased inside his residence with multiple stab wounds.

The victim’s dog, a Cane Corso named Django, was found dead - also with stab wounds - on a stairwell landing.

The investigation revealed that Hollingsworth traveled to Pierson’s apartment with the intention of robbing him. An altercation ensued, during which Hollingsworth stabbed Pierson and Django.

Hollingsworth fled and was later taken into custody by Evesham Township police officers at the emergency room of Virtua Voorhees Hospital, where he had gone for treatment of minor injuries.

