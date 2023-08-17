Dump Truck Driver Killed In New Jersey Turnpike Crash

The crash occurred at 10:51 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16 on the turnpike southbound on the outer roadway near milepost 55 in Chesterfield Township, New Jersey State Police said.

The Peterbilt dump truck overturned, ran off the road to the right, and impacted a guide rail and chain link fence, police said.

As a result of the crash, Nelson Gonzalez, of Manville, sustained fatal injuries, police said.

The right lane of the southbound outer roadway was closed for approximately seven hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.