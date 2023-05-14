Driver Who Sped Away From Trooper Crashes, Suffers Serious Injuries On NJ Turnpike (UPDATE)

The man was stopped in a Honda Accord on the shoulder near milepost 54.2 in Bordentown, when a trooper came over to check on him around 10:35 a.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry said.

Suddenly, the Accord sped off, crossing from the outer roadway to the inner roadway, striking the passenger side of a Honda Odyssey, police said.

The Odyssey then struck the concrete median resulting in minor injuries to the five occupants. The driver of the Honda Accord, a 49-year-old male, from Mount Vernon, NY, suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash.

The left lane of the northbound inners was closed for approximately three hours. This resulted in moderate traffic congestion. The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.