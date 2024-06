Rose Zampino, of Burlington Township, was driving a Mitsubishi sedan north on Route 541 near Kelly Drive at about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, when a southbound Volvo SUV struck her vehicle, Burlington Township police said.

Zampino died of her injuries at an area hospital, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Officer Sean Celia at 609-386-2019 or email him at scelia113@burltwppd

