Double Fatal: Police ID 2 Killed, 1 Airlifted In Head-On Pemberton Bypass Crash

Jennifer Loiacano-Whealton, 39, and her passenger, Patrick Stout, 51, both died, while 45-year-old Lonnell Robinson, 45, was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital from the crash scene, police said. Robinson was listed in critical condition, police said on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

The accident occurred near Colemans Bridge Road at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14.

A Mercedes Benz operated by Loiacano-Whealton was heading east on the Pemberton Bypass when it drove over the eastbound fog line and collided with the eastbound guardrail, police said.

The Mercedes then reentered the eastbound lane of travel and crossed the centerline into the westbound lane of travel, police said. A Nissan Altima driven by Robinson was traveling westbound on the Pemberton Bypass. It collided head-on with the Mercedes, police said.

The collision is under investigation by the Pemberton Township Traffic Safety Unit and anyone who may have witnessed this collision or may have additional information is urged to contact the Pemberton Township Police Department at 609-894-3310.

