Delran Family Lost 'Lifetime Of Possessions' In House Fire

The blaze originated in a basement of the Kohn family's home on the 100 block of Whitemarsh Way, Delran firefighters said.

The Kohns lost everything in the devastating blaze, and escaped with the clothes on their backs, said Erin Wharton of Riverton, who sponsored the GoFundMe. Reba, Bill, Brandon, Tyler, and Chase are all safe, she said.

"All of their possessions accumulated over a lifetime are gone," Wharton wrote.

Delran Fire Department, on Facebook, said Delran E2321 arrived in minutes of dispatch, stretched a hand line, found and extinguished the fire.

Multiple mutual aid companies helped to search the remainder of the house and do other operations that helped to bring the fire under control within 20 minutes, the fire department said.

"Thank you to the cover companies that maintained in-house coverage at the stations in Delran while we operated on scene," the Facebook post said.

The Kohn family has always helped those in need, opened their doors for family and friends who were struggling and needed a place to stay, and have never hesitated to lend a hand to others, Wharton said.

Delran police said no one was hurt and the cause of the fire was not immediately available.

