Death Investigated At South Jersey Hotel: Prosecutor

A person of interest has been taken into custody, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.

The investigation began Thursday, April 20 after officers from the Mount Laurel Police Department were called to the hotel on Route 73 in Mount Laurel.just before 10 a.m., Bradshaw said.

Police found the decedent, whose name is being withheld at this time, outside of a room near a stairwell, the prosecutor said.

An autopsy will be performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood to determine the cause and manner of death.

Additional information will be released on Friday, April 21, the prosecutor said.

The investigation is being conducted by the Mount Laurel Police Department and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, with assistance from the Camden County Police Department, the Cherry Hill Police Department and the Evesham Township Police Department.

