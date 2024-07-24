Crash With Injuries Reported On Route 73 In Mount Laurel (Developing)

The crash occurred at about 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24 on Route 73 northbound in Mount Laurel Township, according to the NJDOT.
Check back for updates.
There is a crash with injuries on Route 73 in Burlington County, authorities said.
