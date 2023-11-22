Overcast 54°

Crash Jams I-295 In Mount Laurel

<p>A crash on I-295 had traffic crawling in Mount Laurel on Wednesday, Nov. 22.</p>

 Photo Credit: NJDOT
Cecilia Levine
According to the NJDOT website, it happened around 3:40 p.m. in the southbound lanes near Exit 40.

A 10-minute delay was being reported.

