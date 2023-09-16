Crash Investigation Closes All Lanes Of Rt. 72

The crash happened at the intersection of Chatsworth-Waretown Road just after 9 p.m.
All lanes were closed just east of the intersection as of 9:15 p.m.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.
A crash investigation shut a portion of Route 72 in Woodland Township Saturday, Sept. 16.
The crash happened at the intersection of Chatsworth-Waretown Road just after 9 p.m.
All lanes were closed just east of the intersection as of 9:15 p.m.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.
SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE