Crash Investigation Closes All Lanes Of Rt. 72

A crash investigation shut a portion of Route 72 in Woodland Township Saturday, Sept. 16.

Cecilia Levine
The crash happened at the intersection of Chatsworth-Waretown Road just after 9 p.m.

All lanes were closed just east of the intersection as of 9:15 p.m.

