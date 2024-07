The crash occurred at about 12:45 p.m. on Friday, July 5 on the I-295 ramp from Exit 45 (Mount Holly Road/Rancocas Road) in Westampton Township, according to the NJDOT.

An unconfirmed report said that the motorist was trapped in an overturned vehicle.

Check back for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.