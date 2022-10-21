Whimsical 50s-Style NJ Restaurant Closing One Of Its Locations

A popular South Jersey restaurant is closing next week after seven years.

The Pop Shop said its location at 1 S. Main St. in Medford will shut down on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

“We thank you all for your support and friendships throughout the past 7 years,” read a Facebook post, which has over 1,500 likes and 600 shares.

A second Pop Shop eatery in Collingswood will stay open.

“Whilst The Pop Shop Medford location is closing, we will still have plenty of work to do as we will excitedly be refocusing all our energies on The Pop Shop Collingswood, our flagship location!” the post read.

The Pop Shop is known for its all-day breakfast, build-your-own burgers, soda bar, ice cream, sundaes, milkshakes and floats.

Cornerstone PEO, a local Medford business, will move into The Pop Shop’s space.

The Pop Shop originally opened in Collingswood at 729 Haddon Ave. in 2005. Its Medford location opened in 2015.

"The memories we have been blessed with have been created through loyalty and dedication from so many, and for that we are grateful," the post said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.