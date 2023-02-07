Popular Chicken Restaurant Opens In Shuttered Marlton Kmart

A wildly popular Jersey Shore chicken joint has expanded its footprint with a second location.

Chicken or the Egg, commonly called simply "Chegg," has opened its Marlton location in the space formerly occupied by Kmart at Renaissance Square on Route 70.

The flagship location was opened in 1991 by brothers Mark and Craig Cohen in Beach Haven on Long Beach Island. That location will be closed until Feb. 15 for winter break, the restaurant said.

The menu has a little something for everyone including wings, breakfast, brunch, desserts, drinks and more.

