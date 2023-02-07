Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: UPDATE: Paterson Officer Charged By State Authorities For Shooting Fleeing Man In Back
Business

Popular Chicken Restaurant Opens In Shuttered Marlton Kmart

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Brunch from Chegg.
Brunch from Chegg. Photo Credit: 11amsomewhere Instagram

A wildly popular Jersey Shore chicken joint has expanded its footprint with a second location.

Chicken or the Egg, commonly called simply "Chegg," has opened its Marlton location in the space formerly occupied by Kmart at Renaissance Square on Route 70.

The flagship location was opened in 1991 by brothers Mark and Craig Cohen in Beach Haven on Long Beach Island. That location will be closed until Feb. 15 for winter break, the restaurant said.

The menu has a little something for everyone including wings, breakfast, brunch, desserts, drinks and more.

Click here for Chegg's website with a full menu and locations.

to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.