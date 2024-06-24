Dennis Nerolich, 68, of Burlington, and formerly of New Egypt, pleaded guilty on Thursday, June 20 before U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti in Newark federal court to an information charging him with possession of child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

From March 2016 to May 1, 2018, Nerolich possessed multiple images and videos of child sexual abuse. Nerolich received the images and videos from his roommate or landlord at the time, Frank Maile.

The charge of possession of child pornography carries a statutory maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing for Nerolich is scheduled for Nov. 6, 2024.

On Sept. 6, 2023, Maile pleaded guilty before Judge Martinotti to Count Four of a five-count indictment, charging him with traveling in foreign commerce and engaging in illicit sexual conduct, that is, a sexual act with a person under 18 years of age, a commercial sex act, and production of child pornography. Maile is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, June 27.

