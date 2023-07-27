Burlington County Police Officer, Expectant Father Samuel Irvin Dies Suddenly At 23

Samuel Cooper Irvin, a Columbus resident and a member of the Mansfield Police Department in Burlington County, died Sunday, July 23. He was 23 years old.

Samuel attended Northern Burlington Regional High School, where he played baseball, football, and basketball before graduating in 2018, his obituary says.

He went on to earn his AAS from Mercer County Community College, as well as a BA in Criminal Justice from Wilmington University.

Most recently, he graduated from the Gloucester Police Academy and joined the Mansfield Township Police force as a patrolman — an accomplishment he was incredibly proud of, his memorial says.

Samuel leaves behind his loving parents, Mark and Deb Irvin, a sibling, Alexander, and his loving Fiancé, Kenzie Santucci, who is expecting the couple’s first child.

“Sam was deeply dedicated to serving the community and making the world a better place,” reads a GoFundMe launched by Mackenzie’s sister, Mikaela Santucci, for the family’s support.

“Sam was incredibly selfless and would give the shirt off of his back to his friends and family.”

Several police departments took to social media to share heartfelt tributes as well:

“Sam was not only a colleague, he was a brother and a friend,” the MTPD writes. “It is difficult to write this because we are all at a loss for words. We are trying our hardest to honor him in the best way we can, but nothing we do will amount to the Man, Expectant Father, Fiancé, Brother, Son, and Friend that Samuel Irvin was.”

Samuel’s visitation and celebration of life were scheduled for Saturday, July 29 at the Columbus Baptist Church.

“Although Sam’s life ended abruptly, he lived a fulfilling life,” reads the fundraiser, which had raised an astonishing $54,000 and surpassed its initial $40,000 goal in just one day.

The campaign concludes by referencing Philippians 2:3, which Samuel had scribed his baseball glove and “showed who Sam was:”

“Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves.”

Click here to view/donate to the ‘Future Baby Irvin’ campaign on GoFundMe.

