Burlington County Man Sentenced In Fatal Shooting

Tristan Majeed, 53, pleaded guilty earlier this year to first-degree aggravated manslaughter.

The fatal shooting outside of the victim's home followed a dispute over money, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.

Majeed must serve 17 years of the term before becoming eligible for parole, she said. The sentence was handed down on Friday, April 28.

An investigation determined that Majeed shot Kenneth Ryan on Jan. 20, 2020, outside of Ryan’s Apache Trail residence in the Browns Mills section of Pemberton Township.

Ryan was transported to nearby Capital Health at Deborah before being taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton, where he was pronounced dead two days later.

An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood determined the victim died as the result of being shot in the head.

