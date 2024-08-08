Boy Struck, Killed By NJ Transit Train In Palmyra

The crash happened just before 8:20 a.m. and involved a northbound River LINE train at Chestnut Street crossing in Palmyra, NJ Transit spokesman Kyalo Mulumba said.

There were no injuries reported to the 28 customers or the operator on board the light rail vehicle.

River LINE service is suspended between Cinnaminson and Route 73 and is subject to up to 30-minute delays in both directions. Substitute bus service is being provided between Cinnaminson and Route 73. New Jersey Transit Police are investigating.

