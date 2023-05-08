Boy Killed In Fire, 22 Families Displaced In Maple Shade

The fire broke out at Fox Meadows apartments on Adams Drive at 10:26 p.m. Sunday, May 7, police said.

Three other people were injured.

Firefighters from Maple Shade and numerous adjoining towns brought the fire under control in about an hour.

The Red Cross New Jersey Disaster Team provided food, clothing and temporary housing to 40 people from 12 families, it said.

The fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshalls Office, The Burlington County Fire Marshalls Office, the Maple Shade Fire Department, Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and the Maple Shade Police Department.

