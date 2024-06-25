Boy Dies On First Day Of Summer Camp In Bordentown, Report Says

The incident happened Monday afternoon, June 24 while the child was at Liberty Lake Day Camp at 1195 Florence Columbus Road.

“All of us at Liberty Lake Day Camp are devastated and grieving over the tragic passing of our young camper," the camp said in a statement to Daily Voice. "This senseless tragedy took a life that was far too young. There are no words that feel appropriate enough to capture our heartache and mourning.”

In a letter to families provided to Daily Voice, the owner and director of Liberty Lake, Andy Pritikin, said a lifeguard found the boy unresponsive in a shallow pool.

Staff members pulled the boy out of the water and administered CPR, Pritikin said. The boy was taken to a hospital where he later died.

"We are absolutely devastated and heartbroken. Our thoughts at this most difficult time are with our camper’s family, friends and loved ones- and we are respecting their privacy at this time," Pritikin said in his letter.

"(We) are already providing counseling by helping those who want or need support to process what they witnessed," the director wrote.

"The safety and well-being of our campers and staff is our number one priority. We have three registered nurses on staff, 25 lifeguards certified in first aid/CPR/AED, and the Mansfield First Aid Squad located just down the street. Our goal is always to do everything possible to the best of our abilities to protect the campers and staff in our care," the letter said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.