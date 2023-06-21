Beloved NJ Wrestling Coach Curt Pakutka Dies After Cancer Battle, 55

Curt D. Pakutka, 55, of Mansfield Township, died on June 7, at Hackettstown Medical Center.

He was a well-loved physical education and driver's education teacher, as well as occasionally teaching health, at Newton High School in Sussex County.

His love for sports followed him when he became a wrestling coach for Jefferson Township in Morris County from 2004-2015 and the head coach for the Newton High School Girls softball team from 2008-2019, according to his obituary. Curt also played third base in two men's softball leagues.

Curt was a devoted New York Giants and NJ Devils fan, and a diehard Baltimore Orioles fan taking special trips to see games at Camden Yards, his obit said.

A of Hopatcong High School, Curt received his undergraduate degree from East Stroudsburg University where he was a valued member of the ESU Wrestling Team.

A college education fund has been set up for Curt's son, Calvin and daughter, Heidi, on a GoFundMe page created by his wife, Kirsten Goodnick.

Condolences poured in.

"Curt was a beloved member of the A's Men's Windmill Softball Team for 21 seasons," Malcom Miller wrote on GoFundMe. "One of my all-time favorite players. We retired his # 30 one of only 8 out of 222 players. Malcolm Miller manager A's 1977-2014."

"Heidi and Calvin, your Dad was a big part of my life," Nick Sansone said. "Being a part of the team and aspiring for what seemed difficult. And we persevered thanks to your dad! Don’t forget you two are on that team as well. Look out for each other. And be nice to your mom. My heart goes out to you all."

Click here to view his obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.