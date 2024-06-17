Barricaded Man Discharging Firearms Brings Heavy Police Presence To Evesham Home

Officers were at a home on Brookfield Drive as of 7:55 a.m. and all residents near the home are being sheltered in place.

Sections of Kettle Run Road and Hopewell Road are closed to traffic.

Police have been in contact with the local school districts to alter school bus routes in the area.

"Our goal is to resolve this situation safely," Chief Walt Miller said. "Additional details will be released at a later time."

Have photos? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

