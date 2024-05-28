Anthony was a champion wrestler and played baseball for his local baseball team, his obit said.

He was a graduate of Rancocas Valley Regional High School.

Anthony was an avid sneaker collector and loved buying and selling them, according to his obituary.

Movies, YouTube podcasts and munching on his favorite candies were some of his treasured pastimes, his obit said.

"Anthony had a big heart, was a great listener, and often enjoyed making others laugh with his humor," his obituary said. "Despite the challenges Anthony faced in his life, he managed to stay positive and keep a smile on his face."

