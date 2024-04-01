Light Rain Fog/Mist 47°

Alexis DeLuca Obituary

Alexis Nicole DeLuca, of Moorestown, died suddenly on March 22, according to an obituary published by Falco, Caruso & Leonard Funeral Home. She was 20 years old.

 Photo Credit: Alexis DeLuca Facebook photo
Jon Craig
Alexis was a 2021 graduate of the Massanutten Military Academy in Woodstock, VA, her obituary said. After graduation, Alexis worked for the US Post Office in Rio Grande.

While she was in high school, she worked as a lifeguard and swim instructor with the Goldfish Swim Academy where she enjoyed working with children, her obit said.

A Celebration of Alexis' life will be held on Sunday, April 7 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Villari's Lakeside Restaurant, 2375 Sicklerville Road, Sicklerville. Please RSVP by Saturday, April 6 if you will be attending and how many people will be attending to katdd25@gmail.com

Click here to view Alexis Nicole DeLuca's complete obituary.

