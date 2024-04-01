Alexis was a 2021 graduate of the Massanutten Military Academy in Woodstock, VA, her obituary said. After graduation, Alexis worked for the US Post Office in Rio Grande.

While she was in high school, she worked as a lifeguard and swim instructor with the Goldfish Swim Academy where she enjoyed working with children, her obit said.

A Celebration of Alexis' life will be held on Sunday, April 7 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Villari's Lakeside Restaurant, 2375 Sicklerville Road, Sicklerville. Please RSVP by Saturday, April 6 if you will be attending and how many people will be attending to katdd25@gmail.com

Click here to view Alexis Nicole DeLuca's complete obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.