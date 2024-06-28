6 Walgreens Stores In South Jersey Get Fake Bomb Threats: Police

One was in Evesham at 11:35 a.m. when a caller contacted the store on Route 73 reporting an explosive device was inside, Evesham Township police said in a press statement.

Police evacuated the Walgreens and nearby stores and closed a portion of Route 73 while a Burlington County Sheriff’s Office K9 trained in explosive detection searched the store.

A store in Glassboro, at the corner of Route 322 West and Delsea Drive, also was threatened, police said.

The locations of the other Souitn Jersey stores weren’t immediately available.

"Investigation found this bomb threat was one of six similar threats made to Walgreens in Southern New Jersey and one of twenty received throughout the country," Evesham police said.

The threats came a day after Walgreens said it may close hundreds of underperforming stores over the next three years.

Anyone with information is asked to call Evesham police at 856-983-1116.

