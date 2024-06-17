Fair 82°

6-Hour Evesham Standoff With Man Firing At Neighbors Ends In Marlton Man's Arrest, Police Say

A 56-year-old man was arrested after a six-hour police standoff Monday, June 17 in South Jersey, police said.

John G Fox.

 Photo Credit: Evesham PD
by Jon Craig & Cecilia Levine

Officers were called to a home on the first block of Brookfield Avenue in Evesham around 2:25 a.m., where a 911 caller reported an argument with an armed man, Evesham police said.

Officers were met with multiple instances of gunfire and heard gunshots from inside the home. They determined a lone male suspect, identified as John G Fox, was barricaded in the home. No law enforcement officers fired their weapons during the encounter.

The New Jersey State Police TEAMS (Technical Emergency and Mission Specialists) Unit responded to the scene for a barricaded subject. After approximately six hours, Fox was taken into custody. No police or civilians were injured during this incident.

A search warrant was executed at the home resulting in the recovery of several firearms and additional items of evidence, police said. The investigation revealed that a neighboring home was struck by gunfire. 

Fox was charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief and weapons offenses. Additional charges are possible, police said.

