26-Year-Old Airlifted, Others Injured In NJ Turnpike Crash

The woman was heading north in a Nissan when the car ran off the road to the right into a ditch and then back on the road near milepost 45.6 around 12:35 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, New Jersey State Police Detective I Jeffrey Lebron said.

The vehicle became disable and was struck by a Mazda SUV heading north.

After the initial crash, the disabled Mazda was struck by a Toyota passenger vehicle.

The Nissan driver, a 26-year-old from Baltimore, was seriously injured and flown to an area hospital. She was not immediately identified.

The driver of the Mazda, along with the driver and passenger of the Toyota, sustained minor injuries and were transported to an area hospital. The accident remains under investigation.

