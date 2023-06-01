2,000-Acre Forest Fire Raging In South Jersey

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is working to contain of a wildfire burning in the area of Allen Road.

The wildfire has reached 2,000 acres in size and was only 10% contained, fire service officials said at about 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 1.

Forest Fire Service crews continue a backfiring operation to aide in containment.

Six residential structures were threatened by the fire, officials said.

The Timberline Campground has been evacuated, officials said.

The Batona Trail is closed in Bass River State Forest

The following roads were closed:

Allen Road is closed

Oswego Road is closed

Stage Road is closed between North Maple Avenue and Rt. 679

Rt. 679 is closed between Rt. 563 and Leaktown Road

