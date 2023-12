More than 200 vehicles were gathered at the Hainesport Commerce Center when New Jersey State Police troopers responded around 12:50 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17, NJSP Detective I Jeffrey Lebron said.

According to abc7, the crowd shot off fireworks, some of which came dangerously close to hitting spectators.

"Due to the police presence, all vehicles departed the scene without incident," Lebron said.

