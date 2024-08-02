1 Flown In NJ Turnpike Tractor Trailer Fire In Burlington County (Video)

One person was airlifted to an area hospital, Westampton Township Emergency Services said.
Video shared to Facebook shows the vehicle on fire.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.
A tractor trailer caught fire Thursday, Aug. 1 on the New Jersey Turnpike in Burlington County, video shows.
One person was airlifted to an area hospital, Westampton Township Emergency Services said.
Video shared to Facebook shows the vehicle on fire.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.
SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE