A Few Clouds 91°

SHARE

1 Flown In NJ Turnpike Tractor Trailer Fire In Burlington County (Video)

A tractor trailer caught fire Thursday, Aug. 1 on the New Jersey Turnpike in Burlington County, video shows.

At the scene.

At the scene.

 Photo Credit: Westampton Township Emergency Services
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

One person was airlifted to an area hospital, Westampton Township Emergency Services said.

Video shared to Facebook shows the vehicle on fire.

to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE